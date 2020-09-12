Buhari mourns Yakubu Gowon’s Presidential Air Fleet Pilot, Capt. Thahal

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of former Managing Director of Nigeria Airways, Captain Paul Mamman Thahal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Late Thahal served meritoriously as Captain of Gen. Yakubu Gowon’s Presidential Flight for nine years.

He also supported the former Head of State in setting up the national spiritual platform, Nigeria Prays.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Saturday, commiserated with Gowon over the loss of a good friend, confidant and prayer partner.

Buhari sympathised with Thahal’s wife, Mrs Atsa Thahal and daughter, Dr Adzira Thahal as well as all former members of staff of Nigeria Airways and entire aviation industry.

The president believed the resonating testimonies from the life of the former Vice Chairman of Nigeria Prays Organisation had clearly shown a man dedicated to promoting the kingdom of God on earth.

He also lauded the deceased for committing himself to the virtues of practical Christianity like generosity, humility and selfless service.

He prayed that the Almighty God would remember his professional and spiritual investments in the country, and beyond, grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family. (NAN)

