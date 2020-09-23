Buhari presides over FEC meeting

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 16th virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Physically present at the virtual meeting are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Mongo u.

The Ministers who are physically present at the Council Chambers are Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Dr. Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio and State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, and other Ministers are all participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

The Ministries of Transportation, Interior, and Niger Delta Affairs are expected to make presentations at the meeting.

