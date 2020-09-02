Buhari Presides Over Virtual FEC Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari presides over FEC

President Muhmmadu Buhari has presided over the 14th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting started at 10 am after the recitation of the National Anthem.

In attendance were the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha.

Eight ministers were physically in attendance, while the others, as well as the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, attended virtually.

Ministers attending physically include Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami; Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fasola; Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; and Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr. Isa Ali Pantami.

Also physically present are the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (Rtd), and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.