Buhari salutes SGF Boss Mustapha at 64

Boss Mustapha



President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the governing party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and Federal Executive Council (FEC) to celebrate with Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gidahyelda Mustapha, on his 64th birthday, Sept. 4, 2020.

President Buhari, in a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Thursday rejoiced with family, friends, professional and political associates of the legal luminary, party stalwart and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Accordi g to him, Mustapha’s visionary and inclusive leadership style continues to strengthen the governing party and the administration, with remarkable results.

The president also noted, with gratitude, his sacrifices and selfless service to the nation for close to four decades.

He saluted Mustapha for taking a stand for democracy and good governance at an early age, and working assiduously to raise structures and support causes that project the ideals of a liberal and accommodating nation.

He also lauded him for serving in the Constituent Assembly in 1989, working on many committees and heading several government agencies.

The president affirmed that Mustapha had provided strong and commendable leadership as rallying point for the Federal Executive Council, and demonstrated high level patriotism by accepting the onerous position of Chairing the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He, therefore, congratulated him and the team for steadily guiding Nigerians in the midst of health and economic uncertainties.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would continue to strengthen the SGF for greater service to the nation and humanity.

