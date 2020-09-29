Buhari Seeks National Assembly’s Approval To Refund N147 Billion To Ondo, Four Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the National Assembly’s approval to refund N148 billion to Ondo, Bayelsa, Cross River, Osun and Rivers States for federal road projects which the five states executed.

This was made known on Tuesday in a letter which Buhari sent to the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and read on the floor of the house.

According to the letter, Ondo State, where the governorship election will hold next week, is to receive N7 billion.

The Senate had last year approved N10 billion to Kogi State, three days to its governorship election.

The approval was criticised by opposition lawmakers who asked that the approval be delayed until after the election.

They were, however, outvoted by majority senators.

