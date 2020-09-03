Buhari warns of virus impact on security

From Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn a link between the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and global security, warning of a possible escalation of religious extremism.

This was part of his remarks on Wednesday at the AQABA Process virtual meeting in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

President Buhari also said the government would continue to sustain efforts to make adjustments to new lifestyles and be sensitive to security underpinnings, as experts try to find vaccines for COVID-19, and a possible acceptable cure.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President said the migration to cyberspace posed greater risk for radicalisation, especially with the growing constraints on physical contacts and movements.

“It is important to state that the spread of COVID-19 has led to the movement of activities to cyberspace. Furthermore, lock-down policies and restrictions of movement in affected areas mean that people would move their day-to-day social and business activities to cyberspace. This, however, comes with an increase in the risk of individuals being radicalised online,” he said.

He said Nigeria has developed a robust framework led by Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 to coordinate and oversee the country’s multi-sectoral inter-governmental efforts at containing the spread and mitigating the impact of the pandemic.

“This was done while currently monitoring effects of the measures and taking steps to mitigate these effects as quick as possible. This was in a bid to ensure sustained human security across the population.

“Earlier, we had established the National Humanitarian Coordination Committee with the responsibility of providing among others a national vision for humanitarian actors and settling disputes that may arise from interactions between security services and the humanitarian community. This committee was timely as a stop-gap measure in coping with the effects of COVID-19,” he said.

Buhari said the government had also taken measures to tackle the devastation of social and economic dimensions of the pandemic with a focus on the most vulnerable citizens in the society through provision of palliatives as well as other economic stimulus packages.

The President said the measures came at a cost, but will be sustained, while citing Mali as an example where social and economic challenges took a toll on government and pushed democracy to a “breaking point”.

“Such situation could create a vacuum that can be exploited by terrorists and violent extremists,” he said.

The President told the gathering of Heads of Governments that the security landscape in Nigeria and across West Africa continued to evolve with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that various systems in society came grinding to a halt as a result of the urgent measures taken to slow down the spread of the disease.

President Buhari, who appreciated King Abdullah II for the invitation to the meeting, also thanked Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for hosting the meeting under the AQABA Process.