Buhari will decide caretaker committee’s tenure extension

Buhari

The Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the decision to extend its six months tenure lies squarely on the shoulders of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The six months tenure of the Buni -ed caretaker committee charged with the mandate of reconciling aggrieved members of the party is billed to expire by December.

However, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has called on the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party to extend the tenure of the Buni-led Caretaker Committee to March 2021.

The APC’s spokesperson, Mr. Yekini Nabena, argued that Kalu is entitled to his opinion as a leading chieftain of the party.

He assured that the committee is working round the clock to achieve the desired goal of repositioning the party ahead of the 2023 poll.

According to him: “When it gets to that point, the committee will relate the message to the President. If there is any need for that, the committee will make its position known and get back to the President. The committee did not ask Orji Kalu to speak on its behalf. That is his personal view. Maybe he must have seen some challenges ahead; maybe that’s the reason he is saying that.

“Our achievements speak for itself. The party Secretariat is now a beehive of activities as people are coming in and out of the Secretariat due to our reconciliatory moves. So it’s a great achievement.”

