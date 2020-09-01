Buhari’s Closest Aide, Sarki Abba, Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Muhammadu Buhari’s closest aide and Senior Special Assistant on Domestic Affairs, Sarki Abba, has tested positive for Coronavirus. Abba tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and had not been seen on the Presidential Villa since then. Part of Abba’s duties before testing positive for COVID-19 was to come out to pick visitors when they arrive the Presidential Villa to see President Buhari. Those who came in contact with him had also been asked to self-isolate. The current status of Abba remains unknown weeks after.
