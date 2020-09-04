Buhari’s daughter Hanan marries in private ceremony

Fanen Ihyongo, Kano and Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday gave the hand of her daughter Hanan out in marriage to her heartthrob, Mohammed Turad Sha’aban.

Pictures of the wedding were posted by the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, on her Instagram handle on Friday.

“HamadForever Alhamdullilah,” the First Lady wrote, prompting congratulatory messages to pour in online for Hanan and Turad as they officially became husband and wife.

But it was different strokes for different folks as the police had to persuade an admirer of Hanan not to make good his threat to take his own life if he did not become her husband.

Twenty-two-year-old Abba Ahmad, a businessman and 400-level Accounting student of the North West University, Kano, now Yusuf Maitama Sule University, had been sending marriage proposals to Hanan on Facebook and Instagram.

Abba, whose father died in 2013, told The Nation that he had been thrilled by Hanan’s beauty and educational qualification.

Hanan, also 22, is a graduate of Photography from Ravensbourne University, England.

“I am in love with her because of her beautiful face, her level of education and integrity of her father.

“I tried informing her but I don’t know whether the messages got to her,” Ahmad said.

He had posted that he would commit suicide if Hanan wedded another man.

When The Nation asked why he would die because of woman, he said, “I just said it.”

The spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, Abdullahi Haruna, said the police in Kano, at the prompting of Force Spokesman, Mr. Frank Mba, invited Ahmad to the command’s headquarters where he was persuaded not to kill himself.

He was also counselled by the Commissioner of Police Habu Sani and a police Imam. Mba also spoke with Ahmad on the telephone for about six minutes, persuading him not to commit suicide if he does not marry the President’s daughter.

They told him he could yet marry another beautiful woman and also reminded him that his religion teaches that if you kill yourself, you will go into hell fire.

After dropping his suicide plans, Ahmad, who thanked the police, said he wished to join the police because of the “friendly manner” the police treated his case, following which the Police Commissioner Sani advised him to apply in the next police recruitment exercise.

Muhammad Turad Sha’aban is the son of Hon. Sani Sha’aban, a former lawmaker who represented Sabon Gari, Zaria in the 5th Assembly.

He was also a governorship candidate in the 2007 and 2011 elections.

Alhaji Sha’aban is the Damburam Zazzau of Zazzau Emirate Council.

According to reports, Turad is a financial expert who is a special adviser to former Lagos state governor and current minister of works, Babatunde Fashola.

