Building collapse: Exams to go ahead, says headteacher

HEADTEACHER of Excel College, Ejigbo in Lagos State, Kehinde Oke, has said the collapsed wing of the school building will not affect the National Examination Council (NECO) examinations.

She described the incident as unfortunate but thanked God no life was lost.

“First, we are grateful to God that no life was lost. Much as it is natural to feel the pain of such a loss in infrastructure, we give glory to God because we lost no student, staff or anybody at the end of the day.

“We want to assure our parents and students that we have taken the development in good faith and working hard to mitigate its effects on resumption, especially the remainder of the SS3 final examinations in the coming weeks.

‘’We are arranging facilities where the students will sit for the examinations. Parents and students have nothing to fear. We shall inform relevant authorities of our plans and actions. The students are guaranteed the traditional quality environment for the examinations.’’