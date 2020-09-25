Bundesliga: Amadi tips Awoniyi, Arokodare to shine

Oluwamayomikun Orekoya

FORMER U-20 National Team goalkeeper, Emeka Amadi believes the duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Toluwalase Arokodare would do well in the Bundesliga.

Taiwo Awoniyi completed a season-long loan move to Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin from English Champions Liverpool while Arokodare’s 15 goals in 16 fixtures last season for Latvian club Valmiera FC was good enough for FC Cologne to snap him up on loan for a season.

“It is a good improvement and shows that Nigerian Football is improving,” Amada told NationSports.

“These boys passed through the U-17 team and these moves prove that the youth coaches are doing well and our grassroots programmes are working.”

“Tolu, who is an aggressive striker, has the talent and he is young, tall and the Germans like tall players,” the former SG Hannover goalkeeper added.

“He did well in Latvia and I believe he would succeed in Germany but he has got used to the Bundesliga level first.”

Union Berlin would be Awoniyi’s third club in Germany and his seventh on loan away from Merseyside, but Amadi believes the 23-year-old’s previous experiences, which include spells in Belgium and Netherlands, should make him perform well at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

“Awoniyi is a highly talented player who already knows the Bundesliga,” Amadi continued.

“Awoniyi’s contribution for Mainz to avoid relegation last season is the catalyst for his move to Union Berlin.

“Awoniyi knows the playing style in Germany and knows he has established himself, though he was mostly a substitute but he was coming in and scoring goals.”