Buni, Bello meet Ize-Iyamu

Our Reporter

ALL Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CENCPC) Chairman and Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni yesterday held a close-door meeting with the Edo State governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in Abuja.

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello was also in attendance at the meeting, which took place at the Abuja residence of the Chairman.

It was Ize-Iyamu’s first outing after last Saturday’s election which he lost to incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The agenda of the meeting was unknown. But, sources said Buni and Bello persuaded Ize-Iyamu to accept the outcome of the poll.

According to the source, the meeting also discussed the way forward for Pastor Ize-Iyamu and Edo APC after the election.

In an advertorial two days ago, the APC, through the caretaker chair, conceded victory and congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The party described the outcome of the election as a victory for democracy.