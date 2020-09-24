Buni, Bello prevail on Ize-Iyamu to accept outcome of Edo poll

Osagie Ize-Iyamu. pHOTO; twitter

• Obaseki commends Buhari, Wike, Diri for support



• APC blames the loss on irresponsible leadership



• Group urges Obaseki to reciprocate Edo people’s gesture

Yobe State Governor and Chairman, Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CENCPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, his Kogi State counterpart, Yahaya Bello, and APC candidate in Edo governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu met yesterday in Abuja.

The Guardian learned that the meeting, which took place about 2 pm at Governor Buni’s Abuja residence, was aimed at prevailing on Ize-Iyamu to accept the outcome of the governorship poll in good faith.

It would be recalled that the APC had, in a statement issued by Buni, congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC said it joined President Muhammadu Buhari, who had congratulated Obaseki, to affirm “commitment to free and fair elections to strengthen the foundation for our political and moral authority.”



Similarly, Obaseki commended President Buhari, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Bayelsa counterpart, Douye Diri for their support before, during, and after the governorship poll.

He described his victory as a unifying factor for the South-South region of the country.

Speaking in Yenagoa during a state dinner in his honour by Governor Diri, he (Obaseki) expressed gratitude to the people of Bayelsa for their support, which made his reelection possible.

Governor Obaseki, who said he remains grateful to Diri, said the victory, which had brought all the South-South states under one party, would foster rapid socio-economic development of the region.

A statement issued by Daniel Alabrah, Acting Chief Press Secretary to Governor Diri, also quoted Obaseki as commending President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring a level playing field during the election.

He expressed hope that the outcome of the Edo election would rub off positively on future elections in the country and allow the will of the people to prevail at all times.

Obaseki maintained that the consolation he received from Wike when the APC tried to frustrate his second term bid, was crucial for his electoral victory.

He hinged his electoral victory on God Almighty, stressing that God also crowned the efforts of all his supporters in the state.

The Edo State governor made the assertion when he led some political leaders on a visit to the Government House, Port Harcourt, adding that he was elated by Wike’s commitment to ensuring his victory by relocating to the state despite attacks from the opposition.

Besides, the Edo chapter of APC congratulated Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu on their victory, insisting that the state lost the gubernatorial election due to the antics of irresponsible leaders.

State Chairman of APC, Anselm Ojezua, stated this in Benin City, saying, “We join President Buhari and the National Caretaker Committee (NCC) to congratulate Obaseki and Shaibu on their well-deserved victory.”

MEANWHILE, a political pressure group, the Izu Umunne has urged Obaseki to reciprocate the confidence Edo people reposed in him and use his reelection to reposition the state for sustainable development.

In a statement issued in Benin City, it’s National President, Cosmas Aligwekwe, disclosed that the just- concluded election had rekindled the hope of Nigerians in the nation’s electoral process.

He noted that the successful poll has also restored the confidence of international election observers that Nigeria’s political system and the electoral process would ensure that the people’s votes count.

The group urged INEC to consolidate on the success of the election and ensure that future elections, including the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State 2020 were peaceful, free, fair, and credible.