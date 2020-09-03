Buni cancels duties to honour commissioner

From Duku Joel, Damaturu

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni on Thursday directed that all state activities should be stepped down in honour of a former member of the Executive Council Ago Dala, who died in a motor accident on the Potiskum-Jakusko road on Wednesday.

Buni, in a statement by his spokesman, Mamman Mohammed said he was saddened by the news of the demise of the former commissioner.

He described the late Dala as a dedicated public officer who put his life in the service of the people, his state and nation.

Buni said the death of Dala was not only a loss to the family but the state in general while praying for the repose of his soul.

“The governor prayed Allah (SWT) to forgive his shortcomings and grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest in Aljannatur Firdaus.