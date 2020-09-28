Burglary suspect hits Florida sheriff’s deputy with a Bible

By Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Published: 15:48 EDT, 28 September 2020 | Updated: 16:50 EDT, 28 September 2020

A burglary suspect dressed only in his underwear hit a sheriff’s deputy in the face with a Bible while screaming ‘I condemn you’ and then defecated on himself after he was taken into custody, authorities say.

Robert Otis Hoskins, 39, was arrested following the confrontation with a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy in Ocala, Florida last week.

Authorities had been called to the area following reports Hoskins had broken into his neighbor’s home and stolen some clothes.

When deputies arrived, they said they encountered Hoskins dressed only in his underwear outside his home.

The Bible struck the deputy in the face and jaw.

Hoskins screamed ‘I condemn you’ as he struck the deputy, the arrest affidavit says.

Bodycam footage from another deputy and obtained by the Smoking Gun captured the moment Hoskins lunged at the officer with the Bible.

Authorities used a taser to subdue Hoskins during a brief struggle before taking him into custody.

After being arrested, officers say Hoskins defecated on himself.

He then told officers that God had told him to break into his neighbor’s home so he could free the neighbor’s juvenile daughter.

His wife told the arresting officers that Hoskins had a drug problem, according to the affidavit.

Hoskins tried to break free from custody as he was being taken to the Marion County jail.

He has been charged with burglary, larceny, resisting, battery on a law enforcement officer and criminal mischief.

He is being held in lieu of $13,000 bond.