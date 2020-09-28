Burna Boy Expresses Support For Rema After Twitter Meltdown

Rema and Burna Boy

Burna Boy has expressed his support for Rema after the “Iron Man” singer had an emotional breakdown on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, Rema touched a number of issues from critics, management, a girl who rejected him, his first engineer who ran away, ‘Iron Man’ and producer, Ozedikus to even admitting that he stole a laptop from a someone named Eric.

In his reaction, Burna tweeted at Rema: “I’m so happy I had to come back on Twitter for 2mins. Big up @heisrema for real bro. You really made my day. I dey for you Officially”

Burna Boy, who is known for his blunt relationship with Twitter users quoted one of Rema’s tweets in which he talked about his brother’s death and fake love, “It’s not too often (probably never) that an artist from Nigeria says something so real that a ni**a like me can relate to,” Burna said. “You are one of the last of a dying breed. Don’t ever let them break you or change you.”

Earlier today, Rema tweeted that people don’t want to see a kid win, adding that they feel he “got it too easy”. Rema gained prominence with the song “Iron Man” which was featured on former US president Barack Obama’s 2019 summer playlist just barely five months after signing a record deal. “I shower with my sweat, we go off on this side like the days in BENIN it got nun to do with my deal, come and sign these papers without a hustler spirit, you gone lose! Management gone change my password now lol,” he tweeted.

Rema also addressed his critics: “I climbed this cliff with bunch of rejected beats. Some ni**as hate me because of that. When we in the same room together don’t label me proud or rude because I don’t smile, talk or laugh to your jokes.”

Burna Boy said that Rema’s revelations warmed his heart, adding that the 20-year-old is a “real ni**a”:

“It warms my heart to see that there is still a place for Real Ni**az in this weird world where lies are the new truth and spoilt kids and People who have never even been in a real fist fight in their lives are the new ‘Real Ni**az”

Responding to a now-deleted tweet, Burna Boy said Rema was one of the artistes he mentions when asked for new artists to look out for: “Since I heard his music His name has been one of the names I have mentioned when asked what new artists to look out for. Check my interviews.”