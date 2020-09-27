Business owner reveals how to restore your old, weak carrots in five minutes flat

By Carina Stathis For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 20:29 EDT, 26 September 2020 | Updated: 20:30 EDT, 26 September 2020

A savvy Australian woman has shared a ‘game changing’ tip for restoring your old, bendable carrots to their juicy orange state with a glass of water.

Lottie Dalziel shared the insight by posting a short TikTok video, which has since gone viral and received more than 1.1 million views.

The clever trick involves submerging the weak carrot in a glass of water for five minutes in order to rehydrate the vegetable.

The Sydney woman, founder of eco-friendly beauty store Banish, is on a mission to reduce waste and educate others.

Scroll down for video

A savvy Australian woman has shared a ‘game changing’ tip for restoring your old, bendable carrots to their juicy orange state with a glass of water

‘Do you have some old, bendy carrots sitting in the fridge? Well don’t throw them out, they’re probably just dehydrated,’ she said in the video.

‘Pop them in some water for five minutes – yes this does work – pull them out and they will be as good as gold!’

But the amount of time required often varies depending on how weak the carrot is.

The same method can also be used to restore lettuce, celery, spring onion and bok choy to their former glory.

How does water help restore the form of carrots? A carrot is a root vegetable often claimed to be the perfect health food. Carrots’ water content ranges from 86 to 95 per cent, and the edible portion consists of around 10 per cent carbs. Due to this high percentage, this vegetable needs water to last for longer periods of time in the fridge. When a carrot is placed in water, a process called osmosis takes place in which the fine hairs on the carrot help absorb the water. Sources: Healthline and sciencing.com

The same method can also be used to restore lettuce, celery, spring onion and bok choy

While some TikTok users doubted the hack, others who have tried it confirmed it works very well.

‘It does work! Sometimes it helps to peel them a little bit first,’ one person said.

‘Does work but after a few hours,’ another said.

A third added: ‘I store mine in water in the fridge – change the water once a week and they last for ages.’

On her TikTok page, Lottie has also shared other helpful videos including how to grow spring onions or shallots

To do this, she says to chop off the ends of the vegetable and leave between two to three centimetres of stem from the roots

On her TikTok page, Lottie has also shared other helpful videos including how to grow spring onions or shallots.

To do this, she starts by chopping off the ends of the vegetable and leaving between two to three centimetres of stem from the roots.

Use a rubber band to keep the short stems together and place it in a jar of water and keep it in a sunny spot.

The spring onions will regrow from the stems over time and the same method can be implemented each time.

And vegetables aren’t the only thing water can restore – Lottie said rubber hair ties can also be brought back to the original, tight form after being immersed in warm water

And vegetables aren’t the only thing water can restore – Lottie said rubber hair ties can also be brought back to their original, tight form after being immersed in warm water.

‘All you need to do is boil the kettle and soak the [hair ties] in water for about ten seconds and they become nice and tight again!’ Lottie said.

Each tip aims to improve home habits and reduce the need to throw out old food or items.