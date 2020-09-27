By-election: Abiru campaigns in Ikorodu, promises unity

By ‘Dare Odufowokan, Assistant Editor

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the October 31 Lagos East senatorial by-election, Tokunbo Abiru, took his campaign to his kinsmen and other residents of Ikorodu division of Lagos State at the weekend. Party leaders, chieftains, members, supporters as well as traditional rulers, community development associations leaders, religious leaders, union leaders, youth and student representatives, and many other stakeholders, were on hand to receive the former Finance commissioner and his team.

Speaking at the event, leaders of the APC in the division urged the people of Ikorodu to support and vote the party’s candidate, describing him as a son of the soil who is ready to bring his vast experience to bear in his representation of the district if elected senator. According to party chieftains and other speakers at the event, Abiru is undoubtedly the best candidate for the job. They appealed to party members to go all out and mobilize voters from the nooks and crannies of the division to vote massively for Tokunbo Abiru.

Prominent personalities present at the event include former deputy governor of the state, Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Basorun, Vice Chairman of the APC in the district, Asipa Kaoli Olusanya, Majority Leader of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. S.O.B Agunbiade, Hon, Saka Solaja, member representing the division in the lower chamber of the national assembly, Hon. Jimi Benson, APC chairmen in the council areas of the division, traditional rulers and other dignitaries.

Olusanya, while addressing the mammoth crowd at the Ikorodu town hall, said “Tokunbo has come as a unified. He belongs to no group and he has come to serve our collective will. The broom is the symbol of our party. It is unbreakable. So I want us to stand as one and vote for our candidate and our desires will come to pass.” Agunbiade assured the senatorial candidate and other party leaders of the readiness of the good people of Ikorodu to vote Abiru in as the next senator. “We know them and they know us. The people are with us because we always listen and attend to them promptly. They have promised to vote for Abiru, and they will vote for Abiru,” he assured.

In his response, the senatorial candidate thanked the people and said ”I am sincerely overwhelmed with the unity of purpose and I accept with all sense of humility the unifier toga placed on my shoulder. The mandate before us is to lead the pack by setting an enviable standard with our votes come October 31, 2020. I shall focus on legislations that support SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) 1, 3, 4 and 8, which are Eradication of Poverty, Good Health and Wellbeing, Quality Education and Decent Work and Economic Growth.”