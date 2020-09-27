By-election: Diri tasks INEC, security agencies on fairness

Simon Utebor, Yenagoa

BAYELSA State Governor Douye Diri has inaugurated the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council for the October 31 Bayelsa Central senatorial bye-election.

The council has veteran politician, Chief Diekivie Oboh, as Director-General with a former speaker of the House of Assembly and current Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Konbowei Benson as Deputy Director General (Administration) and Ebiye Tarabina as Deputy Director General (Operations)

Diri’s spokesperson, Mr Daniel Alabrah, quoted him while inaugurating the council as expressing the optimism that the PDP would retain the seat he vacated after he was sworn in as governor on February 14.

He described the candidate of the party, Moses Cleopas, as eminently qualified to represent the people of the district in the Senate.

Diri commended the party faithful for the peaceful and transparent conduct of the primary election, which he said proved skeptics wrong.

The governor charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to build on the gains of the Edo poll by ensuring that the will of the people of Bayelsa Central prevailed over those of godfathers.

Also speaking, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters, Chief Collins Cocodia, expressed the optimism that with the calibre of persons in the campaign council, the party was sure of victory.

The candidate for the central district bye-election, Moses Cleopas, who is the immediate past chairman of the party in the state, thanked other aspirants for their support and stressed the need for unity and commitment ahead of the poll.

In a related development, the campaign of former Bayelsa State governor and senatorial candidate of the PDP in Bayelsa West, Hon. Seriake Dickson, got a boost on Friday with community by community endorsement of the former governor’s candidacy by some stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the district.

Stakeholders of the APC in Ekeremor and Sagbama Local Government Area converged at Isampou on Friday and decided that efforts must be made to prevent the political ambition of any politician from damaging the cordial relationship between Ekeremor and Sagbama, the two local government areas in the senatorial district.

Addressing other APC leaders in the district, the Chairman APC Grassroots Mobilization Sagbama/Ekeremor, Mr Ebide Brown, said that stakeholders of the party must take the bold decision to save the people of the area from needless bitterness and division.