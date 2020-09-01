Bye-Elections: We Do Not Have Anointed Aspirants For Primaries – APC

A file photo of APC flags.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it has not anointed any member of the party aspiring to contest any political office in the forthcoming bye-elections.

Mr Yekini Nabena who is the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary made the position of the APC known in a statement on Tuesday.

He noted that the Appeal Committees constituted by the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party has cleared all aspirants to contest the primary election of the party.

The APC spokesman revealed that the party has fixed September 3 to elect its candidates for the concurrent legislative bye-elections scheduled to hold across eight states of the Federation.

“There are no preferred, pre-determined or anointed aspirants,” he said, adding, “Under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee, the party is already moving in a new and progressive direction whereby things are done properly and internal democracy is the norm.”

Nabena explained that the clarification was in reaction to a statement by an APC chieftain, Okoi Obono-Obla, who he said alleged an attempt to ‘foist’ a predetermined candidate in the forthcoming Cross River North Senatorial District by-election.

He insisted that the party would continue to give all aspirants a level playing field and ensure that only those with impeccable records and popularly elected were presented as APC candidates in all elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that it would conduct all pending bye-elections on October 31.

Areas where the polls will be conducted include Bayelsa Central senatorial district, Bayelsa West senatorial district, Nganzai State Constituency in Borno, Bayo State Constituency in Borno, and Cross River North senatorial district.

Others are Obudu State Constituency in Cross River, Imo North senatorial district, Lagos East senatorial district, Kosofe II State Constituency in Lagos, Plateau South senatorial district, Bakura State Constituency in Zamfara, and Ibaji State Constituency in Kogi.