CACOVID refutes Omoregie’s claims to palliatives donated to Oredo

Private Sectors Coalition Against COVID-19 CACOVID) has reacted to a report by the Independent Television, Benin, Edo state, which showed Dr Omoregie Ogbeide Ihama, the member representing Oredo Federal Consistency taking credits for the palliatives which were distributed in Oredo.

In the report, the lawmaker stated that besides sponsoring bills and motions for the good of Nigerian, he will continue to champion the course of improving the lives of the people.

He also added that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, he has personally given out food items and networked with other agencies of government to attract the relief materials to the people of Oredo constituency.

He made this statement while supervising the distribution of the palliatives which had CACOVID logo plastered all over them.

CACOVID has strongly refuted his claims, saying that the palliatives are a part of its efforts to feed 1.7million households in the 774 local government areas of the country. An initiative which has kicked off in the following states: Bauchi, Jigawa, Kogi, Anambra, Ogun, Kebbi, Ekiti, Borno, Yobe Enugu, Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa, and Edo state.

CACOVID is a private-sector alliance tasked with pulling resources across industries to provide technical and operational support while providing funding and building advocacy through aggressive awareness.

So far, the coalition has built and revamped testing and isolation centres to strengthen the response capacity of states. They’ve also supported the NCDC with over 300,000 test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE).