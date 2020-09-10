Caitlyn Jenner finally breaks her silence on Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end

Caitlyn Jenner has spoken publicly for the first time since it was revealed that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end.

On Thursday, the 70-year-old broke her silence on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show and revealed the shocking way she first found out.

The former athlete revealed that rather than finding out through her famous family, including daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, she found out by hearing it on the news.

'I heard it on the news!' On Thursday, Caitlyn Jenner finally broke her silence on Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end while on The Morning Show and revealed the shocking way she found out

‘I heard it on the news,’ Caitlyn said with a laugh.

‘Nobody called me, I heard it through the media. Was I surprised? No,’ she said.

She then praised her ex-wife Kris Jenner and their family for putting on a great show for 20 seasons over 14 years.

No hard feelings:

‘But that show, it’s probably the greatest reality show in history. There are over 500 episodes over 14 years,’ Caitlyn said.

‘The girls and Kris have have done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going for this long.’

‘But everybody is in a different place now and I think it’s time to move on. But what a run.’

She added that ‘nothing lasts forever’ and that the family are all exploring new ventures, like cosmetic and clothing lines.

‘I wasn’t surprised but I just am so proud of the kids for doing such a great job over the years… I don’t know the inner workings of all the family, but I know all of the kids have moved on into their own areas.’

Series regular:

Caitlyn was a regular part of Keeping Up With The Kardashians from its debut in 2007 until her divorce from Kris Jenner in 2015 and her gender transition.

The reality show was the brainchild of Caitlyn’s ex Kris and TV host and producer Ryan Seacrest and followed the lives of Kris’ family that included Caitlyn, then Bruce, along with Kendall and Kylie, and Kris’ four children from her marriage to Robert Kardashian, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.

At the beginning, it was Bruce who was the celebrity given his fame as a gold medalist in the decathlon at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, Canada.

But in the intervening 13 years, he has been eclipsed by the phenomenal popularity of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings who turned their family’s fame into a multi-million dollar empire.

It was a hit:

Caitlyn starred for two seasons on the spin-off I Am Cait in 2016 and has just launched her own YouTube channel.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian shocked fans by announcing that her family’s iconic reality show is ending after 14 years on air.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which helped make Kim and her siblings Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty business, will air its last season early next year.

There was no reasons for the decision but E! said in a statement that it respects ‘the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.’

Over:

In recent years numerous siblings, most recently Kourtney, have been reluctant to film the show.

Kim has also endured a turbulent year with her husband Kanye West’s mental health battle and controversial presidential run putting unprecedented strain on her marriage.

In an Instagram message posted on Tuesday, Kim, 39, wrote: ‘To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

‘After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.

‘We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience,’ she wrote.

Kim added: ‘Most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.

‘Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.’

‘This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim.’