California couple find their wedding rings among charred remains of their wildfire-destroyed home

A California couple has been left stunned after finding their wedding rings amid the smoldering remains of their home, which was torched by wildfires.

Last Wednesday, Jason and Chloe Caroll were forced to flee their property in Vacaville, northeast of San Francisco, as the LNU Lightning Complex fire tore toward them.

‘It looked like a tornado of flames,’ Chloe stated in an interview with KCRA on Saturday.

‘I have just never seen something move so fast… The flames were taller than trees.’

The couple were able to safely evacuate with their two sons, but left some of their most prized possessions – including the wedding rings – back at the house.

Jason and Chloe decided to drive back to the property, only to discover it was already going up in flames.

‘I just watched it all burning down,’ an emotional Chloe stated, adding that the home had been in her family for more than 35 years.

‘I just thought of everything. My kids’ ultrasound photos. My kids’ footprints from their birth,’ she continued.

The Carrolls returned 48 hours later to find their home reduced to a pile of smoking rubble and almost all of their belongings turned to ash.

However, determined family members started searching through the char to try and salvage something sentimental.

After half an hour, one of Chloe’s aunts discovered the couple’s wedding rings completely in tact.

‘I just started screaming, ‘We found it! We found it! I told you we would find it!,’ the aunt, Denise Pennington, said.

Jason says he was stunned by the find.

‘I did not believe anything would be found, and I thought if it was found, it’d be melted to nothing,’ he told KCRA.

Chloe says the rings will help her as she faces a long and painful rebuilding process.

‘I got something that I thought was completely gone,’ she stated.

‘It gives you a little bit of “we can do this”. It gives you a little hope.’

The LNU Lightning Complex fires have scorched more than 352,913 acres of land in Northern California.

The wildfire has been burning for close to three weeks and has destroyed at least 1,449 structures.

Five people have died, and four more have been seriously injured.

