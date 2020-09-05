Calling me “sexy” is derogatory – Luchy Donalds

Looking at Nollywood actress, Luchy Donalds could get many men having so many thoughts. Most of those thoughts would be edifying adjectives to describe her. Beautiful, pretty, captivating and even alluring may just be in order, according to her in a chat with Potpourri, going as far as calling her “sexy” is stepping out of line.

“I don’t take it as a compliment when someone says I am sexy, I feel you are objectifying me as a sexual entity. You can call me pretty or beautiful. Going as far as calling me sexy is derogatory and demeaning to me as a woman,” she told Potpourri.

Luchy Donalds debuted in Nollywood in 2014. Her first film “The Investigator” was her calling card into the industry and many directors have answered that call by honouring her with many roles. Her talent and looks have not only distinguished as a star to watch but also as a highly in demand diva.

After “The Investigator” she has gone to show her class in other films like King’s Wife; Mr Arrogant; Chisom The Wife Material, Too Hard To Forget; Mrs and The Mistress and many more.

Luchy Donalds is yet to produce a movie of her own as she enjoys being in front of the camera for now more than anything. And her talent hasn’t gone unnoticed as she has won Nigerian Achievers Award.

Vanguard