CAMA : It Is Against National Interest, CAN Asks Buhari To Suspend Law

The Christian Association of Nigeria says the controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 recently signed into law by President Buhari is ”grossly inimical to national interest, security (peace and stability), and overall wellbeing of the Nigerian-state”.

CAN, in a position paper, said CAMA 2020 “has the potential that can further undermine the faith of stakeholders in the Nigerian-state.”

The umbrella body for all Christians in Nigeria made this known in a letter signed by its President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, which was delivered to presidential aide, Etta Enang, on Monday, September 1.

This is just as the Presidency said CAMA did not target religious organisations.

It accused some politicians of latching on to the criticism of CAMA to wrongly characterise its purposes as an anti-religious law.

The Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and former National Assembly Presidential Liaison Officer, Senator Ita Enang, made the clarification during a brief ceremony at the secretariat of CAN in Abuja where he received the position paper of CAN on behalf of the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

The letter reads in part,

“We consider the Act, as indeed, a complex of statecraft compendium, laden with issues that are grossly inimical to national interest, security (- peace and stability), and overall wellbeing of the Nigerian-state. From the reactions of stakeholders and a cross-section of the Nigerian-state, it is apparent that the Act either did not receive input from the respective various interest groups or failed to accommodate their views, sundry concerns and varying interests of the Nigerian people. Mr President, from the foregoing, we are of the opinion that you should kindly issue the appropriate directives to suspend the implementation of CAMA 2020 and affirm a thorough reappraisal of the legislation that is in correlation with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended), other extant legal and policy frameworks, the national economy, national security, national interest and the wellbeing of the Nigerian-state.”

Several clergymen have expressed their disapproval for the law which among other things, empowers the Federal government to change the board of trustees of a church where financial impropriety is believed to have occurred.

