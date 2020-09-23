Daily News

Campaign for Igbo president begins

An advocacy group, Nigeria Presidential Project 2023 (NPP 2023) has made case for an Igbo president in 2023.

NPP 2023 Lagos Chapter  Chancellor Chief Walter Oji demanded that all parties should zone their presidential candidate for 2023 elections to Southeast.

Oji urged them to begin internal restructuring to actualise an Igbo president.

The parties, he said, should zone their national chairman to the North.

“NPP 2023 assure Nigerians that the Southeast will provide formidable candidates for 2023 election to choose from… Southeasterners interested should begin consultations at actualising their ambition”

“It is not out of place to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to nurture prospective candidates that may succeed him…one of the problems of leadership in Africa is the failure to nurture and prepare one’s successor.”

Oji urged Buhari to carry out electoral reforms to ensure a process free from malpractice and violence.

