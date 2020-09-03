Does a company need investments to survive? We take a closer look at this and some of the options open to them here.

All companies need to get their own sources of funding from somewhere – that is a fact. It is very rare for a company to be started on nothing but savings anymore. While the initial start-up fees may be covered by such methods, something more substantial is needed in the long term. Can a company survive without investments in 2020? Let’s take a closer look.

MORE THAN MONEY

With an investment, a company is often gaining far more than simple credit that they can then take and use elsewhere. There is always going to be someone who is able to offer money, be that in the form of a bank loan, a line of credit, or some other option. However, that does not offer the same experience as contacting an investor.

Sometimes, you can work out an option that would allow the investor to come into the business as a mentor figure. The industry and the world of business can be full of twists and turns, so it is sometimes a good idea to have someone beside you who can steer through some of the more difficult moments.

INDUSTRY SPECIFIC

It is true that some small businesses might never need an investor. If someone has a small local business that they have no intentions of expanding and turning into an empire, that is fine. It is still reasonable to expand and encourage the success of such a business without needing a loan.

However, a company could also be a big fish in a very small pond. There are many industries that need expensive, specialised equipment that is best obtained with the help of an investor. X’s help and Tej Kohli’s investments have helped many companies to expand and reach these important goals they have set themselves over the years.

IS CROWDFUNDING AN OPTION?

Rather than turn to traditional investing, there are some companies that prefer crowdfunding to achieve their goals. However, crowd funding is investing in its own special way, it just might not be in the medium that someone would initially recognise.

The company is asking someone – in this case, a large group of followers or fans – to contribute money to a set project and final goal. In return, they will offer perks or discounted services and early access to the final product. Though this might not look quite the same as one individual investing in a company, it is the same process. It is also an easy and accessible way for the everyday person to “invest” something in one of their favourite brands.

So, can a company actually survive without investments in 2020? With the rising costs of living and business, it might initially seem unlikely. In fact, much of it might be bound up in the industry or set-up of the company itself. Investors should never be discounted. They are an important part of business enterprise and they can help companies of all sizes, be they big or small.