CAN right to suspect CAMA’s motives

By Idowu Akinlotan

Since the signing into law of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 by President Muhammadu Buhari in early August, neither the government, including the president, nor the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has known peace. The 604-page, 870-section Act traverses a wide legal territory, but surprisingly confounds and fixates the country in just a few sections, to wit, Sections 823 to 839. CAN and the church in general, however, take umbrage at essentially Section 839 that provides for the suspension of the trustees of an association and the appointment of interim manager(s).

More than any other non-profit organisation, including mosques, the church is up in arms against any legal or administrative attempt by the government or its agents to tamper with the running of the church. Indeed, incendiary remarks have laced the position of many church leaders against the new law. There is no doubt that stricter regulations, in one form or the other, are required to govern the operations of non-profit organisations. And there is also no doubt that CAMA 2020 is not perfect, and may yet be tinkered with to erase any misgivings about the intentions of the government. But given its peculiarities, not to say its immense wealth more than any other non-profit organisation in Nigeria today, the church will likely continue to feel targeted.

Despite the law being generally impersonal, some church leaders have questioned why a government which has been unable to run any of its ministries and agencies with the same profundity, vision and honesty as the church presumes to regulate their betters and even inflict their own abysmal standards and incompetence on the church. They also wonder whether the government is not prompted by envy to wade into and inevitably weaken the running of an increasingly prosperous church. The government will of course not address these posers. But whether on the whole the government and the National Assembly can be persuaded to address all or nearly all the misgivings of the church remains to be seen.

Even if they are mistaken in interpreting key provisions of the new law, the church is, however, right to fear the devil in the detail. They know by instinct that sometimes the problem is not the letter of the law but the spirit and implementation of the law. They know that sometimes the motivation behind a law can be unimpeachable, but everyone comes to grief when the law confronts its interpretation. In short, CAN fears that given the decay and inefficiency of Nigeria’s criminal justice system, the corruption of judges and how easily they are pressured or compromised by the wealthy, the influential, and the government, what is at play is often more than the bare provisions of the law.

Worse, they rightly fear that given the increasing diminution of Nigeria’s secular principles and Nigerian rulers’ appalling inclination to proselytise, CAMA 2020 could easily be turned on its head in the hands of a messianic ruler. That Western societies, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom, regulate and discipline charity/non-profit organisations does not imply that the same provisions in the hands of a non-secular Nigerian government would not be perverted. Western societies have become secular extremists, and their justice systems more institutionalised, reliable and dependable. On the other hand, Nigeria has become a non-secular extremist with the capacity to foment rebellion in a non-profit organisation, while the justice system perches dangerously on the precipice of collapse. It would be unhealthy for CAN not to attempt to get the law reworked to integrate safety nets for their members.