Canadian woman, 53, suspected of mailing ricin to President Trump

The woman accused of mailing envelopes containing ricin to President Donald Trump and to law enforcement in Texas has been identified as a 53-year-old French-born resident of Quebec, who also allegedly mailed threatening letters to the recipients.

Court records first obtained by CBC named the suspect as Pascale Ferrier, who was arrested on Sunday by the US Customs and Border Protection on the US-Canada border near Buffalo, New York. She was caught carrying a gun.

According to court documents, Ferrier penned a note to Trump, telling him to ‘give up and remove your application for this election.’

Less than two weeks before Ferrier’s arrest, a Twitter user by the name Pascale Ferrier, from Laval, Quebec, tweeted this threatening message

Two minutes later, the same Twitter user sent out this message mocking Trump

Authorities believe Ferrier sent a total of six letters; one to Trump and the others to people in Texas.

Those letters ‘contained similar language’ to the letter that was sent to President Trump and were sent to people affiliated with facilities where Ferrier had been jailed in 2019.

Investigators also matched Ferrier’s fingerprints from four of the letters, the complaint said.

In Facebook and Twitter posts in September, Ferrier also wrote ‘#killTrump’ and used similar wording as she did in the letter, calling him an ‘Ugly Clown Tyrant,’ according to the document.

When she was arrested, Ferrier told Customs and Border Patrol agents that she was ‘wanted by the FBI for the ricin letters,’ the complaint said.

Officers found a loaded gun in her waistband and said she was also carrying a knife.

Ferrier, a native of France living in Canada, had spent 20 days in a Texas jail last year after being charged with using a fake driver’s license

Ferrier, a native of France, became a Canadian citizen in November 2015 after living in the country for seven years. According to sources speaking to CTV News, she works as a computer programmer.

Ferrier had been living in the US last year and was arrested in Mission, Texas, in March 2019 on a charge of tampering with a government record for using a fake driver’s license.

Ferrier pleaded not guilty and spent 20 days in jail pending trial before prosecutors dropped the charge because it was her first offense.

Ferrier is a computer programmer who became a citizen of Canada in November 2015

Just weeks after regaining her freedom, Ferrier was deported back to Canada for overstaying her six-month visa and committing a crime on US soil, the New York Times reported. She was said to have moved to Laval, Quebec.

A Twitter account associated with a Pascale Ferrier, born in 1967, from Laval, Quebec, reportedly sent out an anti-Trump tweet with the hashtag ‘#killtrump’ on September 9.

Another tweet sent from that account two minutes later dubbed the president ‘the ugly tyrant clown.’

The user of the Twitter page described herself as a ‘techno-creative Nomad.’

A Facebook page in the name of Pascale Ferrier features a post from 2015 about becoming a Canadian citizen.

A related Facebook business page titled ‘Le Techno-Creative Nomade’ posted in French about being in Texas in June 2019 and being disappointed that merchandise sold in stores was from countries like China and Mexico.

The first poison-tainted letter allegedly sent by Ferrier was intercepted earlier this week at the final offsite processing facility where mail is screened before it reaches the White House. A preliminary investigation confirmed the presence of ricin from Canada.

The letter addressed to the White House appeared to have originated in Canada, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said.

And envelopes containing ricin were also mailed to law enforcement agencies in the Rio Grande Valley in South Texas, according to another law enforcement official.

The official did not say which agencies were sent the envelopes but said they are believed to have been mailed by the same person who sent one to the White House.

The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

One of the envelopes was sent to the police in Mission, Texas, said Investigator Art Flores, a spokesman for the border community’s police department. He said no one was hurt.

Although Flores did not specify which agency, Sheriff Eddie Guerra of the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office revealed he had been a recipient.

It was not immediately clear when the envelopes reached Hidalgo County, which contains Mission and the city of McAllen.

In a tweet, Guerra said they he and three staffers had received the dangerous envelopes in the mail.

‘I can confirm that envelopes, containing the deadly toxin ricin, was mailed to me and three of my detention staff.’ he wrote.

‘At this time due to a active federal investigation I cannot make any further comments but a media release will be sent out tomorrow. No injuries were sustained.’

Canadian police on Monday swooped on an apartment complex in Montreal in connection with the ricin-laced letter that was sent to Trump.

While there, police roped off a modern beige and brown apartment building and evacuated its inhabitants.

On Saturday, the RCMP confirmed that the letter had apparently been sent from Canada and said that the FBI had requested assistance.

Ricin is found naturally in castor beans but it takes a deliberate act to convert it into a biological weapon.

Ricin can cause death within 36 to 72 hours from exposure to an amount as small as a pinhead. No known antidote exists.