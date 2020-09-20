Cardi B Says She Hasn’t Shed A Tear Since Filing For Divorce From Offset

Cardi B and Offset | Image: PopSugar

Cardi B wants her fans to know that she is “okay” and hasn’t shed a tear since filing for divorce from her husband Offset.

The 27-year-old rapper took to her Instagram page in a live video on Friday to thank her fans for the support and as well address her fall out with Offset, née Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

“I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don’t really need it. I’m okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear.”

Although Offset has reportedly cheated in the past, Cardi B, however, said that wasn’t the reason for the divorce. “This time, I wasn’t crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s*** that ever happened before. It’s not because the cheating. I’m seeing people [saying] “Oh, he has a baby on the way.” That’s a whole f*** complete lie.”

The “Be Careful” rapper added: “I just got tired of f***ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it’s not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be… you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m tired of people.”

Cardi B and Offset | Image: KEVIN MAZUR-GETTY IMAGES

Cardi also shut down the rumours that the split was for ‘clout’.

“I don’t do stunts. I don’t need stunts and I don’t need any stunts that comes to family to sell anything,” she said. “I don’t understand why people want [the] reason for the divorce to be something so, so bad. “Nothing crazy out of this world happened. Sometimes people really do f—— grow apart. I’ve been with this man for four years. I have a kid with this man.”

Cardi B and Offset began publicly dating as of early 2017 and became engaged on October 27 of that year. The couple share two-year-old daughter Kulture. In December 2018 she announced on Instagram that she and Offset had broken up, though the pair later reunited.

In her Friday live video, she explained that she got fed up with the constant arguments:



“You just get tired of the arguments and the buildup. You get tired sometimes,” she said. “And before something bad happens, before you get left, before you get cheated on, you sometimes you just want to leave. What is so bad about that?

“I want to say thank you to everybody they’ve been showing me love,” Cardi added. “I’m great. I’m okay. I’m not down. I’m not devastated. I’m not hurt.”

The couple are due in court Nov. 4, 2020.