Carole Baskin breaks down as she discusses the impact of Tiger King on her life 

By Ciara Farmer For Mailonline

Published: 05:47 EDT, 22 September 2020 | Updated: 06:12 EDT, 22 September 2020

Carole Baskin broke down in tears as she discussed the impact of Netflix‘s hit documentary Tiger King on her life.

The Big Cat Rescue CEO, who made her debut on Dancing With The Stars last weekend, admitted she tries to ignore the fallout from the show, which saw her accused of murdering her ex-husband.

The documentary focused on Carole’s feud with former G.W. Zoo owner Joe Exotic, who is currently serving 22 years in jail on two counts of hiring someone to murder Carole and multiple violations of animal welfare laws.

Heartache: Carole Baskin broke down in tears as she discussed the impact of Netflix’s hit documentary Tiger King on her life

Speaking to her dance partner Pasha Pashkov on Tuesday’s episode of the competition, she said: ‘I keep it inside. That is the absolute worst of this.’

Despite Joe’s criminal actions, Tiger King viewers considered him an anti-hero, whilst Carole was branded a villain due to Joe losing his animal park as well as his freedom.

The rumours surrounding Carole were given screen time by the filmmakers about the mysterious disappearance of her second husband Don Lewis.

Carole recently insisted she is ‘not at all the person’ she was portrayed to be in the documentary, as she is simply desperate to see animals free from harm.

Shocking: The documentary focused on Carole’s feud with former G.W. Zoo owner Joe Exotic, who is currently serving 22 years in jail on two counts of hiring someone to murder Carole and multiple violations of animal welfare laws

She said: ‘I am not at all the person I was portrayed in ‘Tiger King’. I am not the money grabbing, gold-digging, murderous person that they portrayed.

‘I am the type of person who will come after any person who is abusing animals. I am relentless. I just won’t stop until I find some legal way to make it stop. From that perspective, I think they got me right.

‘Me as a person, that was a total assassination of my character for nothing other than whatever money they could get for selling that to Netflix.’

Pained: Speaking to her dance partner Pasha Pashkov on Tuesday’s episode of the competition, she said: ‘I keep it inside. That is the absolute worst of this’

Following the documentary, Carole is looking to clear her name on ‘Dancing with the Stars’, where she hopes to prove she ‘needed’ the documentary in order to further her activism.

She explained: ‘I believe that everything happens for a reason and everything happens exactly as it should.

‘No matter how horrible something may seem, there is something that I may not see that is right on the other side that is going to prove that this is what I needed in order to get to this next place.’