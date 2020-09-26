Catering institute to train Abuja youths

An Abuja-based hospitality firm, Masterminds Catering and Culinary Institute (MCCI), has expressed readiness to train over 500 persons within two years.

MCCI’s Rector, Mrs. Khadijat Abiose Fashina, speaking during the launch of the Institute, explained that the initiative was aimed at creating employment opportunities for the teeming youths, adding: “We are here to close the skills gap in the hospitality and tourism sector.

“We believe and know that hospitality industry is one of the industries that provide the highest level employment anywhere in the world and we want to be partner in achieving the dream of putting Nigeria on the world map as one of the best hospitality destinations.

“It is our target that in the next two years, the Institute would have trained over 500 enthusiastic individual in the hospitality in various sectors of the industry, which are food and beverage production, food and beverage service, hotel accommodation and house keeping service.”

She disclosed plans to partner relevant government agencies to organise the first Taste of Abuja Festival to showcase local ingredients, local delicacies, local crafts and arts.

Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, applauded the launch of the Institute, adding the initiative would surely boost the tourism and hospitality sector.

“So many graduates are at home doing nothing because we need people that have practical knowledge of what they are saying. That is why I am personally supporting MCCI for all of us to cash into it. It is a capacity-building approach which we all need.”