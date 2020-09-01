CBN orders banks to pay 10%of MPR as interest on savings deposit

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor.

By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered banks to henceforth pay 10% of it’s Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) as the minimum interest rate on savings deposit.

The MPR is the benchmark interest rate of the CBN and it is presently 12.5 per cent. This implies bank customers will now get 1.25 per cent as a minimum interest rate on their savings deposit.

The apex bank announced the peg in a directive to banks signed by Bello Hassan, Director of Banking Supervision, CBN.

“All deposit money banks are hereby informed that effective September 1, 2020, interest on local currency savings deposit shall be negotiated subject to a minimum of 10percent of Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)”, the CBN said.

