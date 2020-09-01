Daily News

CBN orders banks to pay 10%of MPR as interest on savings deposit

By
0
Post Views: Visits 23
CBN’s purchase of locally produced gold’ll boost foreign reserves — PAGMI
Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor.

By Babajide Komolafe

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered banks to henceforth pay  10% of it’s Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)  as the minimum interest rate on savings deposit.

The MPR is the benchmark interest rate of the CBN and it is presently 12.5 per cent. This implies bank customers will now get 1.25 per cent as a minimum interest rate on their savings deposit.

Also read: Senate approves Buhari’s $5.513bn External Borrowing request

The apex bank announced the peg in a directive to banks signed by Bello Hassan, Director of Banking Supervision, CBN.

“All deposit money banks are hereby informed that effective September 1, 2020, interest on local currency savings deposit shall be negotiated subject to a minimum of 10percent of Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)”, the CBN said.

Vanguard News

Kogi announces resumption of schools on September 14

Previous article

Trump heads uninvited to Kenosha to push law and order message

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News