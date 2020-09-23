CDN oil appoints Didonmak CEO, Ahmad Sani to its board

Hon. Ahmad Sani Muhammad (left) and Chukwuka Daniel Nwokolo

CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited has appointed the Chief Executive Officer of Didonmak Limited, Hon. Ahmad Sani Muhammad, to its Board of Directors.

Chief Executive Officer of CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited, Chukwuka Daniel Nwokolo, in a statement, congratulated the new director, expressing confidence that his appointment would further bolster the realisation of CDN’s vision of repositioning the country’s lubricants market through its efficient, durable, trusted and high quality engine oil.

Nwokolo noted: “We are most excited to welcome Hon. Ahmad Sani Muhammad to our Board of Directors. He is a seasoned manager, whose expertise and vast experience in strategic management, negotiation, business development and marketing strategy will help CDN Oil further its vision of being the best choice and leading marketer for oil and lubricants in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

“At CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited, we are committed to leveraging on our competitive advantage, which lies in our ability to produce technologically advanced, efficient, durable and trusted synthetic engine oil and lubricant products to provide solutions as first choice lubricant for all automotive users and we are confident that the coming on board of Hon. Ahmad Sani Muhammad will, in no small measure, see to the realisation of this goal.”

According to the statement, “ Ahmad Sani, a graduate of Business Management from Coventry University is the Chief Executive Officer of Didonmak Limited, which operates mainly in the agricultural sector such as poultry and crop farming.

“Ahmad Sani is the financial controller at Rufa’i Poultry Farms Limited and a senior Legislative Aide to Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“He has worked with the Senate committee on Marine Transport in a number of key activities mainly relating to the coordination and enhancement of the legislative frameworks upon which the foundational pillars of the Maritime sector are built to ensure the necessary business environment is created to increase productivity and attract foreign investment.”