CHALIFF to feed 1,000 families weekly

By Nnamdi Ojiego

In its efforts to fight hunger, reduce poverty and provide access to potable water to the most vulnerable households and communities across Lagos State, a humanitarian organisation, Champions of Life Fellowship Foundation, CHALIFF, said it had concluded arrangements to feed about 1,000 families every week.

Founder of the organisation, Mr. Olusegun Akanji, disclosed this at the handing over ceremony of two boreholes and complete water treatment systems with electricity-generating sets donated by his foundation to communities in Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Akanji explained that the gesture was borne out of a compelling desire to provide regular access to and supply of potable water, which is lacking in the entire area.

He said: “The need to provide access to water to the most vulnerable people has become expedient in the face of ravaging coronavirus disease, where water for washing hands and sanitation, which plays a critical role in the control of the spread of the disease, is scarce and rarely available to most residents.

“This is our third project in Ajegunle. The first one was ‘Standing Tall’, where we collected clothes, food items and distributed them to the people.

“Under this project, what we did was to give people in the neighbourhood experience of shopping.

“The second project was the one we did with children where we had a programme for over 250 students from various schools in Ajegunle.

“We have a 7-point curriculum that we teach on personal development. Then, we did school supplies such as bags, shoes, exercise books, and many others.

“Our next project is called Feed a Family. Our plan is to feed a thousand family within a week, depending on how people respond.

“That’s the project we are about to start now. The project will enable families that need food to be able to access food from us. We are not talking of cooked food, but uncooked packed food.

“Basically, Champions of Life Fellowship Foundation is involved in empowering people, particularly children. Our projects focus on people. We empower communities to drive systemic change.

“What we are doing today is to fulfill the promise we made to the people last year to provide portable water in the two communities, located in LA Primary school in Amukoko and at the Ebenezer Primary school, Awodiora.

“The water projects will serve both the schools and communities. We sited the projects in the schools where they can be controlled and not where they can easily be destroyed. That’s why we handed them over to the schools so that they can take responsibility.”

The foundation, which started operations about two years ago has embarked on many live changing programmes across the state.

Though it had not received funding from any individual, group or organisation, CHALIFF said it is open for partnership and collaboration.

Education Secretary, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Aboluwodi Adobufe, who received the donations on behalf of the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, commended CHALIFF for the kind gesture.

Reacting, a teacher, Mrs Abakpa Martha, who represented Ebenezer Primary School at the commissioning, expressed gratitude to the foundation, describing the intervention as timely.

