Chelsea recover from 3 goals down to draw at West Brom

Striker Tammy Abraham struck a late equaliser as Chelsea battled back from three goals down to draw 3-3 at West Bromwich Albion in their English Premier League (EPL) clash on Saturday.

An error by Marcos Alonso led to Callum Robinson opening the scoring for West Brom in the fourth minute.

The Irish striker made it two when Chelsea’s new signing Thiago Silva, who was given the captain’s armband, miscontrolled the ball.

Kyle Bartley was left unmarked to add a third in the 27th minute with a close-range finish to send Chelsea three goals down at the break.

However, Mason Mount threw the Blues a lifeline with a goal 10 minutes into the second half.

Callum Hudson-Odoi made it 3-2 in the 70th minute and it took until the third minute of stoppage time’s four minutes before Chelsea could find an equaliser.

This was when Abraham pounced on a loose ball in the box and slammed it home to snatch a point for Frank Lampard’s side.

“We had a few chances in the first half, and they scored from every shot.

“We knew we had to come out in the second half and keep going, not drop our heads, and that’s what we’ve done,” Abraham told reporters.

The 22-year-old striker described his side as a work in progress and said they would continue to improve.

“We need to cut out the mistakes as a team —- not just defensively. So, we don’t concede. We need to be strong together and keep encouraging one another,” Abraham added.

Chelsea manager Lampard was disappointed his side left themselves with a mountain to climb.

“You can’t legislate for pure mistakes, which they were today. Then it gives you a really difficult game to get back into,” Lampard said.

