Chelsea Sign Rennes Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy. Credit: Chelsea FC

Chelsea on Thursday announced the signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes on a five-year deal.

The Senegalese international will compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero for a starting spot at Stamford Bridge.

“I am so excited to be joining Chelsea,” said Mendy. “It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff.

“I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: “As soon as Petr Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in.”

AFP