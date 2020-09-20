Chelsea vs Liverpool (LIVE UPDATES): Lampard, Klopp set for showdown in London

The first epic clash in the new Premier League season will be happening this afternoon in London as Chelsea host Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s new looking squad will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins having started with an away win to Brighton in their season opener

As for Liverpool, they already know their title defense will not be easy in any way and have been served a glimpse of what to expect in the seven-goal thriller in the opening game last weekend at Anfield against newly-promoted Leeds United.

The same way the Blues boast of quality additions in the summer transfer window with the arrival of the likes of Timo Werner, Ben Chiwell, Thiago Silver among others, Jurgen Klopp welcomes Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota to his crack squad as he hopes for more silverware.

These two sides faced each other on four occasions last season, with Liverpool winning both Premier League meetings but were knocked out of the FA Cup by Lampard’s side.

Sunday’s tie should be entertaining and can go either side.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the Live Updates from Stamford Bridge

Kickoff is 4:30 p.m.

Team News

Chelsea (4-3-3) Kepa; James, Christensen, Zouma, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Havertz, Werner, Mount.

Substitutes: Caballero, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Abraham, Giroud.

Liverpool (4-3-3) Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Henderson, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane.



Substitutes: Adrian, Thiago, Milner, Jones, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi.

