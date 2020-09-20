Chief of Staff, Prof Gambari, leads Buhari’s delegation to Emir Idris burial in Zaria

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday directed his Chief of Staff Professor Ibrahim Gambari, to lead a group of Ministers and senior government officials to Zaria to represent him at the burial of the Emir, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

On the delegation were the ministers of: Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Environment, Dr Mahmud Mohammed; that of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika and his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu.

According to the statement issued by Mallam Shehu, who is the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, the team was received on arrival at the School of Aviation in Zaria by a Kaduna State delegation led by the Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i.

Conveying the condolences of the President, the Chief Staff said “the late Emir had paid his dues to the nation. He said his enviable roles in nation-building and the unification of Nigerians will never be forgotten”.

In his response, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i said the people of Kaduna State have lost a caring father. He thanked President Buhari for sending a powerful delegation to the burial ceremonies.

