Chill out, it’s just a cushion! Naughty dog relaxes on the sofa after destroying pillow

This is the moment a mischievous pooch with an appetite for pillows was caught by her owner relaxing in the mess she had made.

The white bull terrier from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, was found reclining on a sofa in a pile of pillow stuffing that she had just ripped up.

Her owner filmed the moment she is caught – as the cheeky dog keeps her eyes covered and refuses to respond to being scolded.

The footage, filmed on November 27 last year and recently shared online, shows the chaotic scene unfold.

A baby is heard crying in the background as the dog’s owner begins to scold the naughty pooch.

The camera pans around showing the mess, with pieces of foam stuffing all over the floor and the sofa.

Despite being caught red-handed, the dog lays on her back and wags her tail optimistically.



The naughty terrier keeps her eyes buried in the pillow – the only giveaway that perhaps she knows she is in big trouble!

According to the RSPCA, one of the reasons dogs may destroy household objects when they are left alone is due to separation anxiety.

Research suggests that 8 out of 10 of dogs will find it hard to cope when left alone.

Some dogs will bark or destroy things – like this one – to show their feelings, while others will sit quietly, feeling worried.