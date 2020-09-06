World News

China Delays Approving Press Credentials for Foreign Reporters in Media Standoff

By
0
Post Views: Visits 17

Chinese authorities haven’t renewed expiring press credentials for at least three reporters working for U.S. media outlets, the latest escalation in a back-and-forth over journalist visas as relations between the U.S. and China deteriorate.

Beijing has issued special letters to the journalists, one of whom works for The Wall Street Journal, that allow them to continue working with their expired press credentials for now. Chinese authorities indicated that renewal would depend on the fate of Chinese journalists in the U.S.

Man Utd’s Fernandes welcomes son after Portugal game

Previous article

Matters arising from remote education

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News