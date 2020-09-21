China Has Reasons to Like TikTok’s Trump-Approved Deal

A White House-approved plan to transform TikTok into a U.S.-based company would keep the operation of the viral short-video app, and likely the algorithm that has powered its rise, in Chinese hands. This structure improves the deal’s chances of finding favor in Beijing, which had threatened to veto a sale.

President Trump said Saturday he had given his blessing to a deal that would see TikTok partner with Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. to form a new entity called TikTok Global that would provide services to TikTok’s current…