China Razed Thousands of Xinjiang Mosques, Report Says

New research shows Chinese authorities have razed or damaged two-thirds of the mosques in China’s remote northwestern region of Xinjiang, further illuminating the scope of a forced cultural-assimilation campaign targeting millions of Uighur Muslims.

In a report published Friday, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute said satellite imagery showed that roughly 8,500 mosques, close to a third of the region’s total, have been demolished since 2017. Another 7,500 have sustained damage, the report said.

Important Islamic sacred sites, including shrines, cemeteries and pilgrimage routes, were also demolished, damaged or altered, the study found.

On Thursday, the Canberra-based think tank published another report, also based largely on satellite imagery, that identified more than 380 suspected detention facilities in Xinjiang it said were newly built or had been expanded significantly since 2017. At least 61 of the sites have been expanded since July 2019, including more than a dozen that were still under construction this year, it said.

Human-rights groups and Western governments say Xinjiang authorities have detained a million or more Uighurs and a smaller number of ethnic Kazakhs in a sprawling network of internment camps. Their existence has been previously reported by The Wall Street Journal and other news organizations. China’s government has characterized them as vocational schools.