Chinese county launches emergency response for the PLAGUE after a three-year-old boy was infected

Authorities from a south-western Chinese county have recorded a new case of bubonic plague over the weekend as officials have activated an emergency response to prevent the disease from spreading.

A three-year-old boy from a remote village in Menghai country of Yunnan province was confirmed to have infected with the bubonic plague on Sunday, according to state media.

It comes as China’s Inner Mongolia region, near the Chinese border with Mongolia, has reported two deaths caused by the plague in August, prompting the authorities to impose partial lockdowns and quarantine residents.

China is also facing the threat of the disease spreading from its neighbouring country Mongolia, which have declared at least 17 out of all 21 provinces in the country are at risk of bubonic plague.

Bubonic plague, known as the ‘Black Death’ in the Middle Ages, is one of the most devastating diseases in history, having killed around 100million people in the 14th century.

The Menghai authorities launched a level-four emergency response on Friday after reporting the young patient as a suspected case of bubonic plague on Friday, according to a notice.

The statement said that the patient had mild symptoms and was in stable condition after treatment.

The officials did not specify how the child had been infected but said that a rat plague had occurred in the county on September 21 after three rats were found dead for unknown reasons

The boy was diagnosed during a county-wide screening for the disease following the rat plague, said the notice.

He was confirmed to have been infected with the bubonic plague yesterday, according to state media, citing the Yunnan health authorities.

National and provincial officials had arrived in Menghai as part of the government’s emergency response for the plague while teams of medical workers made inspections, imposed quarantines and screened suspected patients with fevers.

The news comes after China has reported two deaths caused by the plague since January.

On August 6, the Baotou city health commission confirmed a resident died of a different form of the disease four days earlier.

The city of Baotou, in northern China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, said the victim had contracted the enteric plague.

China is also facing the threat of the disease spreading from its neighbouring country Mongolia, which have declared at least 17 out of all 21 provinces in the country are at risk of bubonic plague. The picture shows a health worker conducting anti-plague disinfection in Kosh-Agach district, a municipality in Russia bordering Mongolia

A second victim died from multiple organ failure in a case of the bubonic plague, the Bayan Nur health commission of Inner Mongolia said on the following day.

The bubonic plague, one of the four forms of the disease, is one of the most devastating diseases in history.

The enteric plague, also known as the pharyngeal plague, attacks a person’s digestive system and can arise as a result of exposure to infectious aerosols or by ingestion of infected meat.

The other forms of the disease are the pneumonic plague, a severe lung infection, and the septicemic plague, which affects a person’s blood systems.

China has largely eradicated the plague, but occasional cases are still reported.

The last major known outbreak of the disease was in 2009 when several people died in the town of Ziketan in Qinghai province on the Tibetan Plateau.

However, British health experts have said that no evidence shows bubonic plague can be passed from one person to another, therefore it is unlikely to trigger another health crisis.