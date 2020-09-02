Chinese Government To Build $50 Million Transport University In Daura For Free – Rotimi Amaechi

Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed to able Nigerians that the Chinese government plans to build a $50 million University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State, for free.

According to Amaechi, the Chinese government would also build a primary and secondary school which will cater for the educational needs of children whose families work there.

Undergoing a maiden tour of the ongoing project in Daura, Katsina State, Amaechi noted that the project will be at absolutely no cost to the Nigerian government.

Amaechi explained that the multi-million dollars university became necessary, so Nigeria can acquire the technology needed to operate the railway system currently being built by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) when the Chinese pull out.

Amaechi said that the project construction would commence in September and would be completed by the end of next year and would also accommodate a primary and secondary school.

He said:

“Construction work will commence in September. What they are doing now is clearing. They have promised to build a primary school and a secondary school in the university.

“This university is a donation by the Chinese government through the China Engineering Construction Corporation, CECC. The Technique, Engineering, and Marketing (TEAM) have also accepted the consultancy job.

“Let me also thank the CCECC for accepting to construct the university free of charge. It is not part of the railway contract, we spoke with CCECC and told them to train Nigerians who will take over from them in their technology and they agreed.”

