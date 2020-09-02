Chioma Akpotha joins Funke Akindele’s Omo Ghetto set

By Gbenga Bada

Chioma Akpotha has joined the set of Funke Akindele-Bello’s much-anticipated film, ‘Omo Ghetto’ the saga.

Akpotha was spotted filming with Akindele-Bello’s collaborator on the forthcoming episode of the Omo Ghetto series.

The actress joins Eniola Badmus and Bimbo Thomas to play the character of Chummy Choko in the upcoming film. While Akindele-Bello, Badmus, and Thomas retain their title of Lefty, Busty, and Nikky, respectively.

In 2019, Akindele-Bello dropped the hint of returning to film another episode of the title after 10 years of the last release. Though she didn’t give much information, the actress cum producer affirmed the plans to film another episode of the well-received film.

In December 2019, Akindele-Bello returned to the set to film some of the scenes of the film in Dubai alongside her collaborator, Eniola Badmus. She also added a new face, Paschaline Alex to the set.

Also expected to feature in the upcoming film is a popular singer, Naira Marley. According to Funke Akindele, Naira Marley will make a cameo appearance.

The actress confirmed casting Marley in the film earlier in the year.