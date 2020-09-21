Chris Rock, 55, has been diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder

By Heidi Parker For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:17 EDT, 21 September 2020 | Updated: 16:08 EDT, 21 September 2020

Chris Rock has been diagnosed with nonverbal learning disorder.

The 55-year-old comedian has revealed he struggles to understand non-verbal signals made in conversations, which he says is great for comedy and writing jokes but not more ‘one-on-one relationships’.

‘And all I understand are the words. By the way, all of those things are really great for writing jokes – they’re just not great for one-on-one relationships. And I’d always just chalked it up to being famous,’ said the funny man, adding he has seven hours of therapy a week.

Seen in May during a press briefing on COVID-19 at Madison Boys and Girls Club in the Brooklyn

‘Any time someone would respond to me in a negative way, I’d think, ‘Whatever, they’re responding to something that has to do with who they think I am.’ Now, I’m realizing it was me. A lot of it was me.’

Rock split from actress Megalyn Echikunwoke in March of this year after dating for four years.

And in 2014 he split from wife of four years Malaak Compton-Rock; their divorce was finalized in 2016.

seen in 2016 with Megalyn Echikunwoke whom he split with earlier this year

Seen in 2011

And Chris admits he has never really ‘dealt’ with his childhood trauma.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he added: ‘I’m not belittling today’s youth, but I wish somebody had sent me a bad text when I was a kid. These m************ were trying to kill me …

‘I thought I was actually dealing with it, and the reality is I never dealt with it.

‘The reality was the pain and the fear that brought me, I was experiencing it every day.’

The Fargo actor made the cover of The Hollywood Reporter this month

Seen with Jimmy Fallon in 2009

Chris has also been learning to swim during lockdown.

He shared: ‘Do you know how f****** hard it is for a grown-up to learn how to swim? You’ve got to not be scared to die.

‘The other day, this guy says to me, ‘OK, you’re going to dive into the deep end and swim to the other side,’ and I’m like, ‘Are you f****** crazy?

‘ But then I dove into the deep end and I swam to the other side, and it’s a metaphor for what I’ve been trying to do during this time.’