Chukwueze okays CIV, Tunisia test

By Morakinyo Abodunrin

After losing three of his last four encounters against FC Barcelona, Nigeria international and Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze said it’s about time his Spanish La Liga side end the dominance of the Blaugrana.

Barca will begin a new era under former player Dutch coach Ronald Koeman with a home match at Camp Nou on Sunday against the Yellow Submarine.

The 21-year-old Chukwueze who has impressed over the years in four previous outings against Barca and earned a goal in that 4-4 home draw in 2019,has predicted a tough battle at Camp Nou.

“We are preparing for it this week’s match with the new coach and new players,” Chukwueze, the UEFA’s idolized ‘precocious winger with UEFA Europa League experience’, told NationSport. “I think we will do better at Camp Nou or even win; but is a difficult game also.”

Speaking further, Chukwueze said the Yellow Submarine are adjusting to new life under former Arsenal manager Unai Emery: “I’m adapting very well (under the new coach); he is giving me a lot of confidence to express myself in the field of play.”

Meanwhile, Chukwueze has equally enthused about the forthcoming Super Eagles international friendly matches against Cote d’Ivoire (October 9) and Tunisia (October 13) in Austria.

“Well it is gonna be a good test for us after this COVID-19 lockdown,” he said.” I know they are (the fans) going to expect more from us; we have a good team and we will do well.”