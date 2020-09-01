Chukwueze to face Nwakali

By Morakinyo Abodunrin with agency report

It would be battle of kindred brothers when the 2020/21 La Liga season kick off as Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal are expected to host Kelechi Nwakali newly promoted Huesca in one of the season’s opening matches on September 13.

Both Chukwueze and Nwakali are undoubtedly the Siamese twins of Nigerian football having started their career at Umuahia-based Diamond Soccer Academy en route to playing pivotal roles when Nigeria won the FIFA U17 World Cup at Chile 2015.

While Chukwueze light up the La Liga last season with some eye-catching performances for the Yellow Submarines, Nwakali star when Huesca won promotion back to La Liga in July after a 3–0 win over CD Numancia to secure the Segunda title on the last matchday.

Meanwhile, in the other fixtures for Round One of the 2020/21 La Liga season, champions Real Madrid taking on Getafe at Santiago Bernabeu.

Rivals Barcelona will face newly-promoted Elche, who won the Segunda Division play-off encounter, at Camp Nou, with it still unclear whether Lionel Messi will take part in the contest following his transfer request.

The tie of the round is arguably last season’s third-place side, Atletico, taking on Europa League winners Sevilla at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The first Clasico of the season will be on 25 October 2020 at Camp Nou, while the second is at the Santiago Bernabeu on 11 April 2021.

It has also been agreed that despite the tight calendar there will be no games held over Christmas, though the dates of 22 December and 30 December have been approved for fixtures.