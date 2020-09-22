CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden agrees to forfeit more than $5m from book proceeds to US government

CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden has agreed to forfeit more than $5million from book proceeds and speeches to the US government, according to court records.

The 37-year-old, who leaked intelligence secrets in 2013, published a book last year without government approval which breached contracts he had signed with the CIA and the National Security Agency.

The Justice Department brought a lawsuit against Snowden which has since been upheld by a federal judge – but a forfeiture plan has not yet been approved.

Snowden has so far raked in $4.2million (£3.3milion) from sales of his book, titled Permanent Record, as well as royalties and related rights.

He also gave 56 paid speeches for an average fee of $18,000 – making nearly $1.03million alone from these public appearances.

It is thought that these speeches also involved disclosures of confidential information that once again breached his government secrecy agreement.

Snowden has agreed a plan with the Trump administration, which was filed in court on Tuesday, to pay back the sum into a trust.

But the agreement does not mean that the US government will be able to access the money immediately as he is considering appealing the judge’s previous decision that he was liable for the confidentiality breaches.

‘This is not like he’s going to fork over the money. This gives them a judgment they were going to get anyways,’ said Lawrence Lustberg, Snowden’s attorney, according to CNN.

In 2013, Snowden shared thousands of classified documents with journalists, prompting the US government to charge him with two counts of violating the Espionage Act of 1917 and theft of government property.

The Hawaiian-based whistleblower worked for the CIA and NSA for several years and says he concluded that both agencies had ‘hacked the constitution’ with extensive government surveillance, putting everyone’s liberty at risk and forcing his hand to leak the information to the media.

Snowden’s decision to go public with the information set off a global debate about government surveillance, put in place by intelligence agencies in a perceived bid to avoid a similar attack to 9/11 from happening ever again.

He has been living in exile in Russia since he leaked the documents.

However, last year, Snowden said his ‘ultimate goal’ was actually to return home to the US.

Though he said any such return would be dependent on the US government offering him a fair trial, something he says officials have ‘refused to guarantee’.

‘But if I’m gonna spend the rest of my life in prison, the one bottom line demand that we have to agree to is that at least I get a fair trial.’